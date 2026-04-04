Elena Delle Donne & Chamique Holdsclaw to be Inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Published on April 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today that former Washington Mystics players Elena Delle Donne and Chamique Holdsclaw will be inducted into its Class of 2026.

Over a career spanning 10 seasons, including six with the Mystics, Delle Donne earned numerous achievements and set significant milestones. She became the first player to earn MVP honors with two different franchises (Chicago Sky, 2015; Washington Mystics, 2019), and in 2021, she was named to the WNBA's list of the 25 greatest and most influential players in league history as part of the league's 25th anniversary celebration.

"Being named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors in our sport, and no one is more deserving than Elena Delle Donne," said Ted Leonsis, founder, chairman, managing partner, and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. "She represents the very best of basketball-excellence, leadership, and a deep love for the game. We are incredibly proud of her legacy-having led the Mystics to their first WNBA championship-and grateful for the impact she made and continues to make on our organization, our fans, and the game of basketball as a whole."

A seven-time All-Star, Delle Donne helped lead the Mystics to the franchise's first championship in 2019 and became the first WNBA player to join the exclusive 50-40-90 club that same season. She was named to both the All-Rookie Team and All-WNBA Second Team in 2013, and then earned four consecutive All-WNBA First Team selections (2015-2018). Delle Donne was also a member of the Team USA squad that captured gold at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

Following her retirement in April 2025, Delle Donne has served as a special advisor to Monumental Basketball. In September 2025, USA Basketball announced her appointment as the first managing director of the USA 3x3 Women's National Team.

Selected with the first overall pick by Washington in the 1999 WNBA Draft, Holdsclaw was named the 1999 WNBA Rookie of the Year after leading the University of Tennessee to three consecutive NCAA national championships (1996-98).

"As one of the most influential pioneers in women's basketball history, Chamique Holdsclaw has rightfully earned her place in the Hall of Fame. This accolade reflects not just her dominance on the court, but her lasting impact on the game as she helped elevate the sport's visibility, competitiveness, and respect across generations," said Leonsis. "Her legacy is especially meaningful to our organization, where her leadership and excellence helped lay the foundation for the franchise's growth and identity."

Throughout her 11-year career, Holdsclaw became a six-time All-Star (1999-2003, 2005) and earned All-WNBA Second Team honors three times (1999, 2001, 2002). She also won a gold medal as a member of Team USA at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. Holdsclaw led the league in rebounding in back-to-back seasons (2002, 2003), averaging 11.6 and 10.9 rebounds per game, respectively, and was the WNBA scoring champion in 2002 with 19.9 points per game. In 2010, she received the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award, given to a player who inspires others through community impact.

Holdsclaw spent the first six seasons of her career with Washington (1999-2004), setting the franchise record for total rebounds (1,459) and ranking second in total points (2,960). Over her career with Washington, Los Angeles (2005-2007), Atlanta (2009), and San Antonio (2010), she averaged 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Along with Delle Donne and Holdsclaw, this year's class includes Joey Crawford, Mark Few, Doc Rivers, Amar'e Stoudemire, the 1996 United States Women's National Team, Candace Parker, and Mike D'Antoni.

Former Mystics legend, Nikki McCray-Penson was also a member of the 1996 United States Women's National Team, which won a gold medal at the Atlanta Olympic Games.

The Class of 2026 will be enshrined during festivities in Springfield, MA, on August 14-15.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 4, 2026

Elena Delle Donne & Chamique Holdsclaw to be Inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame - Washington Mystics

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