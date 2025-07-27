ELECTRIC Drive by BC Leads to James Butler TD: CFL

CFL B.C. Lions

July 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
After a massive fumble recovery by Travian Blaylock, the BC Lions go to work and open the scoring at home with a James Butler touchdown.

