Elastic Reflexes, Unreal Save Anna Moorhouse Said NOT Today.
Published on April 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
Check out the Orlando Pride Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 20, 2026
- Gotham FC to Host Girls in Sports Day Presented by Grüns, Highlighting the Future of the Game - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Diving In: Pride VP of Soccer Operations and General Manager Caitlin Carducci Has Hit the Ground Running in Orlando
- Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride Unveil Revamped 2026 Pub Partner Program
- International Wrap-Up: Six Pride Players Called up for April International Duty
- Haley McCutcheon Scores Brace as Pride Hand Angel City FC First Loss of the Season
- Barbra Banda Named to NWSL March Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime