Eighth Inning Heroics Snap Vermont's Win Streak at Five

June 12, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

MYSTIC, Conn. - The Vermont Mountaineers saw their win streak end at five, as the Mystic Schooners came out on top 8-6 at Fitch High School.

The Basics

Score: Mystic- 8, Vermont - 6

Records: Danbury (5-3) | Vermont (5-2)

Location: Mystic, Conn. | Fitch High School

Rapid Recap

Mystic struck early in the bottom of the first with an RBI single from Scotty Young that brough home Cody Miller to make it 1-0.

The Mountaineers tied things up at one in the third off a sacrifice fly from Cam Santerre.

Mystic regained the lead off of two doubles in the bottom half of the fourth to make it 2-1.

A Jack Goodman home run extended the lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning.

Vermont exploded for five runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-4 lead, but the Schooners would score a run in both the sixth and seventh to tie things up.

A sacrifice fly and an RBI single would give Mystic the lead in the bottom of the eight, and a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the ninth ended the game.

Game Notes

WP: Evans (1-0) | LP: Keevan (1-1) | Sv:

Vermont scored three runs off of sacrifice flies

The Mountaineers used 13 different batters at the plate in tonight's contest.

Nic Notorangelo has a hit in three straight games after doubling in today's game.

Josiah Ragsdale has a hit in all four games since coming to Vermont on Saturday vs. Sanford.

Up Next

The Mountaineers enjoy a much-needed day off, before traveling to Keene, N.H. to take on the Swamp Bats. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Aumni Field. You can watch the game exclusively on ESPN+.

