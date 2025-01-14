Eight 2024 Fightin Phils Invited to Phillies Major League Spring Training

January 14, 2025

(Reading, PA) - The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Tuesday that eight members of the 2024 Reading Fightin Phils received invites to Major League spring training. In total, 11 former R-Phils will join the Phillies in big league camp next month.

Headlining the group of 2024 Fightin Phils are Phillies No. 1 Prospect Aidan Miller and No. 3 Prospect Justin Crawford. Both spent time in Reading in the back-part of the 2024 campaign. Joining Miller and Crawford are Gabriel Rincones Jr. (10), Caleb Ricketts (22) and Otto Kemp (25).

Other members of last season's Fightin Phils squad joining big league camp are Josh Breaux, Tristan Garnett and Carson Taylor. Former Fightin Phils also receiving an invite are Matt Kroon (2022-23), Griff McGarry (2022-23) and Andrew Painter (2022).

The Phillies officially report to spring training in Clearwater in February and the first game is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, against the Detroit Tigers. Their spring training schedule concludes on Monday, March 24, and a highlight of spring training will be the second annual Spring Breakout Game on Friday, March 14, against the Pittsburgh Pirates prospects at 1 p.m. in Clearwater. Rosters for the spring breakout game will be announced at a later date.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

