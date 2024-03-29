East Fishkill Babe Ruth Tabbed Recipient of 2024 Youth Field Betterment

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and Heritage Financial Credit Union, a local Credit Union serving communities in and around the Hudson Valley for over 80 years, announced today that Lee Town Recreation Park of the East Fishkill Babe Ruth League is the recipient of their 2024 Youth Field Betterment refurbishment.

The program began in 2023 with the mission to award one youth baseball organization with a refurbishment of a field used within their community. Applicants are evaluated on several criteria, including increasing the access of youth participation and improving the quality of youth baseball, and developing life skills of all those who have access to the facility.

"We are so fortunate to have Heritage Financial Credit Union as our partner in the Youth Field Betterment Program, as it is one of the centerpieces of the Renegades Community Program," said Marcella Costello, Renegades Senior Director, Marketing & Fan Experience. "The Youth Field Betterment Program gives us the opportunity to impact so many children's lives in our community. In choosing Lee Town Recreation Park as this year's recipient, we have a chance to make a long-lasting difference in access to youth baseball in the Hudson Valley."

East Fishkill Babe Ruth is an all-volunteer program with a focus on all-inclusive youth development in the game of baseball. Beyond baseball skill development, the organization aims to provide an enjoyable experience for all children in the program regardless of ability, sex, gender, race, etc.

The program is steered by a diverse volunteer board who all bring a different skill set and approach to managing the league for both today and the future. The focus is on more than just baseball as they seek coaches and volunteers who can set positive examples and act as role models throughout the season and beyond for the children playing. East Fishkill has also opened its enrollment to children from neighboring communities with baseball programs that have seen their enrollment numbers decline to the point of limiting their ability to continue their programs so that all children have a place to play.

The Youth Field Betterment refurbishment of Lee Town Recreation Park will allow East Fishkill Babe Ruth to continue to provide an enjoyable experience to every child who wants to learn and play the game of baseball from the levels of T-Ball through 13U in both recreational teams and local travel teams.

Representatives from the Renegades Front Office and Heritage Financial Credit Union will spend a day this spring refurbishing the field led by Renegades Manager, Field Operations Tanner Puff.

