Star Wars Night, Baseball Card Giveaway, & Fireworks at Heritage Financial Park this Week

Published on May 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are back in action at Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, May 26. The Renegades square off in a six-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, for the first time this season. It is the Hot Rods' only trip to the Hudson Valley this season, and it's one of two meetings between the teams this year.

Unless otherwise noted, gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Summit Club Members.

The Renegades are excited to continue to add to the ballpark experience at Heritage Financial Park, debuting two initiatives this week. Beginning on May 27, Real American Beer will be 50% off at every Wednesday home game for the remainder of the season. Additionally, for the remainder of the 2026 season active duty military and veterans can purchase General Admission tickets for $5 plus tax or receive $5 off any other Renegades ticket by showing their Military I.D. at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson (excluding July 2-4). A full outline of Renegades daily promotions can be found here.

This week's featured food item is the "Death Star Fried Dough" located at Valley Desserts Cart in the Rook-E-Mart. The featured drink this week is a Piña Colada available at the Benmarl Wine Bar, Corner Bar, & Sloop Beer Balcony.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE UPCOMING HOMESTAND

Tuesday, May 26 - Women in Sports Night - 6:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5 p.m.)

Game Highlight: Women in Sports networking event in the WMCHealth Club Lounge starting at 3 p.m.: Purchase tickets here Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals & Silver Gades Club Tuesday Special Deal: Free parking for all service industry workers (must show name tag at Bella Painting Parking Booths) Tuesday Refresh: $2 off Celsius cans and Celsius Mocktails Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Jennie Angel Den Pro Shop Special: $20 Select Women's Caps Postgame: Senior Stroll, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Wednesday, May 27 - Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union and We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network - 11:05 a.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 9:30 a.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network We Care Wednesday Partner: American Lung Association. To learn more about the American Lung Association and the We Care Wednesday Program CLICK HERE Special Deal: Free parking for all active military, veterans and first responders (must show ID at Bella Painting Parking Booths) Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Shane Rennison Den Pro Shop Featured Item: Rascal Squishmallow Pillow Plush Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

Thursday, May 28 - Beach Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5:30 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Thirsty Thursday(TM) 845 County Night presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union: Dutchess County Night Giveaway: Beach Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 guests Thirsty Thursday(TM): $2 Busch Light (12 oz. cans) from gates open until last call; 50% off Bud Light & Michelob Ultra drafts in the Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar and 50% Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager drafts on the Sloop Beer Balcony for two hours after gates open. Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Iron Horse Den Pro Shop Deal: 35% off Renegades Hawaiian shirts Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Friday, May 29 - Star Wars Night presented by Tando Composites - 7:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 6:00 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday presented by Tando Composites Star Wars Night Ticket Deals: Lightsaber Package, Mandalorian & Grogu Package, and Knighting Ceremony Package Family Four Pack: Four (4) Tickets, Four (4) Renegades Rope Hats, Four (4) Meal Vouchers (Hot Dog, Soda, Chips) for $135 purchased HERE Jersey Auction: Star Wars Jersey off the Back Auction benefitting Special Olympics New York - Hudson Valley

Bid on game-used Star Wars Jerseys and get the opportunity to meet your favorite Renegade while they sign your jersey on the field following the game. Proceeds from the auction benefit Special Olympics New York - Hudson Valley.

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Bedside Manner Den Pro Shop Deal: 50% off select infant items Postgame: Postgame Fireworks Show, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Saturday, May 30 - Team Card Set & Autograph Night - 5:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 4 p.m.)

Day of the Week Giveaway: Renegades Baseball Card Team Set presented by Dutchess Tire Center for first 1,000 fans Postgame: Following the conclusion of the game guests can meet the 2026 Renegades and get card sets autographed on the field courtesy of Dutchess Tire Center Family Four Pack: Four (4) Tickets, Four (4) Renegades Rope Hats, Four (4) Meal Vouchers (Hot Dog, Soda, Chips) for $135 purchased HERE Pregame & Post-game Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: The New York Dueling Pianos performing live Den Pro Shop Deal: $2 and $5 past team card sets Postgame: Team Card Signing, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP, & Launch-A-Ball

Sunday, May 31 - Halloween Day - 2:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 1 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday and Rascal's Kids Club Sunday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

Kids 12 and under are invited to join Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union featuring the all-new free Home Run or premium Grand Slam membership

Pregame: Catch on the Field (1-1:30 p.m.) and Halloween Costume Pregame Parade at 1:35 p.m. Game Highlight: Halloween Night - come dressed in your Halloween best and join our pre-game parade around the warning track at 1:35pm. Special Appearance: Ghostbusters - Hudson Valley Chapter Renegades and Yankees Ticket Bundle: Click here to buy tickets to Sunday's game and receive a Renegades hat and a ticket to the Yankees game on Sunday, Sept. 27 Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Hit N Run Den Pro Shop Deal: $20 Glow-in-the-Dark Count Rascula t-shirts Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Available for most games during this homestand is a fun and unique way to enjoy Renegades baseball: the Sohns Appliance Center Landing Fireside Seats - last week to enjoy them! This exclusive ballpark experience offers four tickets around a firepit and s'mores delivered in the fifth inning as well as a great view for April and May games. Only 10 pits are available for each game, and can be booked here.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.