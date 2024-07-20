Ean DiPasquale Throws Quality Start and James Hackett Homers in Win Over O'Fallon

July 20, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

O'FALLON, Mo. - The Clinton LumberKings (11-6) defeated the O'Fallon Hoots (10-7) 6-3 at Car Shield Field on Friday night in O'Fallon.

The game was highlighted by James Hackett's two-run home run and stellar pitching effort from starter Ean DiPasquale.

The Hoots struck first in the bottom of the third inning when Henry Zenor singled to left field, driving in Brady Coon. However, the LumberKings responded swiftly in the top of the fourth. Cougar Cooke doubled down the left field line, bringing home Chase Womack and advancing Jalen Martinez to third. Connor Giusti then singled to center field, scoring both Cooke and Martinez, giving the LumberKings a 3-1 lead.

In the fifth inning, Ben Swails scored on an RBI double by RJ Sherwood, extending Clinton's lead to 4-1. The LumberKings further solidified their advantage in the sixth inning when James Hackett blasted a two-run homer to right field, bringing home Cooke and making it 6-1.

O'Fallon made a late push in the ninth inning. John Stallcup scored on a double by Brady Coon, and Ryan Stevens advanced to third on an RBI single by Zenor. Despite these efforts, the Hoots fell short, with the final score standing at 6-3 in favor of Clinton.

DiPasquale earned the win, pitching seven innings and allowing just one run on seven hits while striking out four. Tyler Welch and Sam Lavin closed out the game, with Welch giving up two runs in the ninth before Lavin secured the final out. Lavin's save set a new LumberKings-Prospect League franchise record with six saves in one season. O'Fallon's starter, Sam Cardwell, took the loss after surrendering four runs over 4.2 innings.

The Clinton LumberKings play the Burlington Bees on Saturday at Community Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Fans can tune into the game on 100.3 WCCI-FM or on PLTV.

