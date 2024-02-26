Dynamic All-Star Outfielder Edwin Mateo Returns to Energize Sussex County

February 26, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners proudly announce the return of All-Star Outfielder Edwin Mateo to its roster for the upcoming 2024 season. Mateo, who captivated fans and earned widespread acclaim during his previous tenure with the team, is set to resume his stellar performance on the field, bringing his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication back to Sussex County.

Mateo's return follows his remarkable achievements during the 2023 season, where he showcased his prowess as one of the league's premier outfielders. Throughout the season, Mateo's exceptional skills and unwavering commitment were on full display as he started every game, solidifying his position as a cornerstone of the team's success.

A standout performer both defensively and offensively, Mateo's impressive batting statistics speak volumes about his impact on the game. With a remarkable batting average of .323, an on-base percentage of .394, and a slugging percentage of .419, Mateo's contributions to the team's success were immeasurable, earning him the admiration of fans and fellow players alike.

"We are thrilled to welcome Edwin back for the 2024 season. As a returning All-Star and the premier leadoff hitter in the Frontier League, he serves as the spark plug to our offense. With Edwin's exceptional talent and leadership, we eagerly anticipate him leading the charge toward success for our team this season," expressed Sussex County Miners General Manager Vincent Sangemino.

Mateo is poised to inject renewed energy and momentum into the Miners' pursuit of victory in the upcoming season. As fans eagerly anticipate his triumphant comeback, Mateo's presence is sure to elevate the team's performance and inspire a new era of success.

Join us in welcoming Edwin Mateo back to Sussex County and in celebrating the bright future ahead for our team.

Tickets for the upcoming 2024 season are now available for purchase. For more information and to secure your season tickets, visit http://sussexcountyminers.com/. Be a part of the excitement, and join us in cheering the Miners throughout the season!

The Sussex County Miners are one of sixteen teams to play in the Frontier League, the oldest continually running independent league in the United States and a Major League Baseball Partner League. The Miners play a 96-game schedule from May to early September, and their 48 scheduled home games are at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.

