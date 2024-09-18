Dylan Beavers Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk

September 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie, M.D. - The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday afternoon that outfielder Dylan Beavers has been promoted from the Double-A Bowie Baysox to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.

In 119 games this season, Beavers slashed .241/.343/.413 with 19 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, 50 RBI and 31 stolen bases. The Orioles No. 6 prospect led the Baysox in stolen bases, extra base hits (39), and walks (67).

Among Eastern League hitters, the 23-year-old was tied for second in walks, fifth in stolen bases, and tied for sixth in triples. He was one of just two players in the league and one of four players in all of Double-A to hit at least 15 homers, steal at least 30 bases, and drive in at least 50 runs.

Beavers began this season on the Opening Day roster and slashed .329/.415/.471 with four doubles, two homers and nine RBI in the month of April. He reached base in a season-best 15 straight games to start the season.

In the month of May, Beavers hit five homers, tied for fourth-most in the Eastern League.

On July 24, Beavers delivered his first multi-homer game of his career with a pair of homers in Akron.

Beavers was the first Baysox hitter this season to be named Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of August 13-18 after batting .450 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI in Altoona. The outfielder recorded four consecutive multi-hit games and collected an RBI in three of the five games played in the series.

On September 4, he delivered his second multi-homer game of the season with a two-homer performance vs Harrisburg. Beavers ended the month of September slashing .300/.364/.625 with two doubles, a triple, three homers and six RBI.

The San Luis Obispo, Ca. native debuted professionally in 2022 after being drafted by the Orioles with the 33rd overall pick in Competitive Balance Round A in the 2022 Draft. Beavers debuted in Bowie in 2023 and played 34 games, batting .321 with nine doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 RBI.

Beavers concludes his time with the Baysox with a slash line of .260/.360/.428 with 28 doubles, eight triples, 17 homers, 62 RBI, and 36 stolen bases in 153 Double-A games.

This is Beavers' first promotion to Triple-A Norfolk.

