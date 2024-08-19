Dylan Beavers Named Eastern League Player of the Week

August 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







Bowie, M.D. - Outfielder Dylan Beavers of the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, was named the Eastern League Player of the Week for August 13-18, as announced by Minor League Baseball.

Beavers batted .450 (9-for-20) with two doubles, a triple and four RBI in Altoona this week. The Orioles No. 8 prospect recorded four consecutive multi-hit games from Wednesday through Saturday, including a three-hit performance on Saturday, his fifth three-hit game of the season. He tallied an RBI in three of the five games played in the series and also drew more walks (5) than strikeouts (4) against Curve pitching.

Beavers is the first Baysox hitter to be named Eastern League Player of the Week this season and the first to be named since Coby Mayo last year on June 19.

The 23-year-old was drafted by the Orioles with the 33rd overall selection in Competitive Balance Round A of the 2022 MLB Draft out of California. The San Luis Obispo, Ca. native is in his second season with the Baysox after being promoted to Bowie last August. This season, he has hit a career-high 12 homers, is second in the league in walks (57), and is third in stolen bases (27).

The next Baysox homestand begins tomorrow, Tuesday, August 20, at 6:35 pm against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

