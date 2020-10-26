Dusty Invites Fans to Trick Or Treat at Roadrunners Headquarters

October 26, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Roadrunners Mascot Dusty invites children 12 and under to come Trick or Treating with their parents at Roadrunners Headquarters Saturday, October 31 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Roadrunners Headquarters is located at 300 West Paseo Redondo in Downtown Tucson's El Presidio Historic District. Trick or Treaters and their parents will remain in their cars as they drive-thru while Dusty distributes full sized candy bars to the costumed characters while supplies last.

Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman and "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny will be dressed in costume to assist Dusty in the carnival-like atmosphere.

