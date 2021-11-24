Dust Devils Ticket Holiday Package Available Now

Looking to give the gift of Dust Devils Baseball this Holiday Season? Check out our Special Holiday Ticket Packages below!

Option 1: Two 11-Game Mini-Plans

ï»¿You and your loved one will receive 2-seats to 11 games, full customization of your ticket package, and guaranteed promotional items, but this holiday season you will also get a special message from the one and only Eric the Peanut Guy! EPG will record a personalized video wishing your loved one a very happy holiday for just $198!

Option 2: Single-Game Ticket & Team Store Item

ï»¿Looking for something a little smaller? How about our Single Game Package? Receive four tickets to any 2022 Dust Devils game, a parking pass, and a special winter themed Dust Devils beanie for just $75!

For purchase or questions call the Dust Devils office 509-544-8789. The Dust Devils office will be closed November 25th and 26th, and will reopen Monday, November 30th.

