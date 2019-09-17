Dust Devils Thank Fans

From all of us here at Gesa Stadium, thank you for your support during the 2019 season! This season fans were part of ten post-game fireworks nights, two special jersey auctions and five giveaway nights! Along with the spectacular promotions, Dust Devils fans saw a memorable season both on and off the field! Notable achievements include:

New Stadium Seats & LED Lights

Gesa Stadium received $2 million from the 2019 Lodging Tax approved by the Pasco City Council. The first wave of improvements included replacing the 900 Lower Box seats, substituting the first base General Admission bleacher seats with 900 Box Seats and updating the stadium lights to a LED energy efficient system.

Viñeros de Tri-City

In conjunction with the MiLB Copa de la Diversion, the Dust Devils transformed into the Viñeros de Tri-City during 3 home games. Located within the heart of Washington wine country, the Dust Devils aimed to honor and welcome the hard-working migrant agricultural workers for their profound impact on the regions wine industry through the Viñeros moniker.

Best Single-A Ballpark

For the second year in a row, Gesa Stadium was voted Best Short Season-A Ballpark in the country! Gesa Stadium defeated Joseph L Bruno Stadium (Tri-City Valley Cats), Avista Stadium (Spokane Indians) and PK Park (Eugene Emeralds). In the championship match up, Gesa Stadium faced LeLacheur Field (Lowell Spinners). With the help of your votes, Gesa Stadium triumphed and kept the title of Ballpark Digest's Best Short Season-A Ballpark!

Combined No-Hitter

On Saturday, June 29th, history was made as the Dust Devils threw a combined no-hitter in the

5-0 win over the Everett AquaSox.

?Jason Blanchard, Ramon Perez, Dom DiSabatino and Deacon Medders combined to throw the third no-hitter in the team's history!

Attendance Record

This season 87,021 fans came out to Gesa Stadium to enjoy Dust Devils Baseball, setting a new regular season attendance record!

?North Division Champions!

On Friday, September 6th the Dust Devils became the North Division Championship with a 3-2 walk-off win in 10 innings over the Spokane Indians! With the win, the Dust Devils moved onto the Northwest League Championship where they faced the Hillsboro Hops in the best of 5 series. Unfortunately, the Dust Devils dropped game 5 and fell one game short of a championship.

We would like to thank you again for being part of such a wonderful season! After a great and memorable season, we look forward to seeing each of you back at Gesa Stadium next year for another fun filled season of Dust Devils Baseball!

