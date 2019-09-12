Dust Devils Drop Game 5, Season Comes to An End

September 12, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





The Tri-City Dust Devils fell short 3-1 in the decisive fifth game of the Northwest League Championship Series to the Hillsboro Hops on Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium. The team's postseason run and season comes to a close with the loss.

Tri-City scored first in the game, but the team's lone run of the night came in the bottom of the first inning. The Hops tied the contest in the third inning and took a lead that they would not relinquish with a two-out RBI single from Ryan January in the top of the fourth inning. The strong arms out of Hillsboro's bullpen kept the Dust Devils quiet at the plate and prevented a rally late in the game.

