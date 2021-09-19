Dust Devils Denied by Emeralds

September 19, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder William Rivera

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder William Rivera(Tri-City Dust Devils)

The Tri-City Dust Devils' bats struggled to heat up on a cool and breezy Saturday night, as they fell 5-0 to the Eugene Emeralds at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City managed four hits on the night, with singles from Zach Humphreys, Kyren Paris and Keinner Piña. Kevin Watson Jr tripled in the 9th inning, but was stranded at third.

Five Ems pitchers combined for the shutout. Ryan Murphy stifled Tri-City hitters, going four innings and striking out eight. John Russell pitched the 5th and 6th innings, getting the win.

Ky Bush started for Tri-City, going 2.1 innings and giving up one run, unearned, receiving the tough-luck loss. Lefty Joey Walsh followed, striking out six Emeralds in his Dust Devils debut.

The Dust Devils close out the 2021 season Sunday afternoon with a 1:30 p.m. matinee. It's First Responders Day, presented by Gesa Credit Union, with $5 Upper Box tickets available for first responders and their families. The Dust Devils' annual jersey auction also takes place Sunday, with game-worn first responder-themed jerseys available to the highest bidder, and our last Coca-Cola Sunday, with 21oz. drinks on sale for $2.

To purchase tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call the Dust Devils' ticket office at 509-544-8789.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from September 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.