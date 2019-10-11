Dust Devils Announce 2020 Schedule

October 11, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





The Tri-City Dust Devils and the Northwest League have released the schedule for the 2020 season. The Dust Devils will open at home against the Boise Hawks, the Colorado Rockies affiliate, on Wednesday, June 17th. Tri-City will end the season at home Sunday, September 6th versus the Spokane Indians. Other highlights in 2020 will include the annual July 3rd game, six Friday and six Saturday home games.

The Player Development Contract with the San Diego Padres was extended through the 2020 season and will mark the sixth year of the Dust Devils affiliation with the Padres. Fourteen of the Padres top 30 prospects have called Gesa Stadium home including shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr., right hander Cal Quantrill and left hander Adrian Morejon.

The Dust Devils play in the Northwest League North division along with the Everett AquaSox, Spokane Indians, and Vancouver Canadians. The South division is comprised of the Boise Hawks, Eugene Emeralds, Hillsboro Hops, and Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.

Once again, the Northwest League season will be divided into a first half, which ends July 26th, and a second half which ends September 6th. The winners of each 38-game half in each division advance to the Northwest League playoffs.

A new attendance record was set with 87,021 fans enjoying Dust Devils Baseball at Gesa Stadium in 2019! The Dust Devils had three sellouts and 7 games with over 3,000 fans. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early by purchasing a ticket package. Mini plans of 7, 14, or 21 games feature the biggest nights at Gesa Stadium including all Friday and Saturday night games.

Ticket packages start at just $63, with full-season tickets available starting at only $300. Special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. Season tickets, mini-plans, and group tickets can be purchased by contacting the Dust Devils front office at (509) 544-8789 or at the Gesa Stadium box office.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from October 11, 2019

Dust Devils Announce 2020 Schedule - Tri-City Dust Devils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.