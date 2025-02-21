Durham Bulls Announce 2025 Promotions Schedule

February 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls today announced their promotions for the upcoming 2025 season, which will mark the 30 years since Durham Bulls Athletic Park opened on April 6, 1995. Single-game tickets for all 75 home dates are on sale now and can be purchased.

The 2025 season features 24 post-game fireworks shows scheduled throughout the campaign, beginning on Opening Night presented by Towne Properties on Tuesday, April 1. Friday Night Fireworks return, following every Friday night home contest, in addition to Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World after every Saturday home game beginning on May 31. Bulls fans will also be treated to three consecutive fireworks shows starting with the biggest show of the year on Friday, July 4 with Independence Day presented by EmergeOrtho, followed by shows on Saturday, July 5 and a special post-game fireworks show on Sunday, July 6.

Several other fan-favorite daily promotions return to the DBAP this year, including Dollar Dog Thursdays, with Sahlen's hot dogs just a buck at every Thursday evening home game, along with Sunday Fun Day with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist for kids age 12 and under following Sunday home contests with the exception of Sunday, July 6. The 2025 season will also feature seven Bark in the Park dates on select Thursday dates, including April 3, April 17, May 1, May 8, May 29, August 28, and September 11.

This upcoming season will also feature plenty of fun theme nights throughout the year, including, but not limited to:

Bull Durham Night presented by EmergeOrtho (Saturday, April 5)

Copa de la Diversion presented by Alpaca Chicken (Saturday, April 19, Friday, May 9, and Sunday, June 29)

Easter Egg Shell-ebration (Sunday, April 20)

Healthcare Appreciation Night presented by Duke Health (Friday, May 2)

Star Wars Night presented by Duke Children's (Saturday, May 3)

Wool E. Bull's Birthday (Sunday, May 4)

Wizarding Night (Friday, May 30)

The Nine: African-American Heritage Night (Thursday, June 12)

Outdoors Night with Post-Game Camp Out (Saturday, June 14 and Saturday, July 26)

Pride Night (Thursday, June 26)

Dino Night (Friday, June 27)

Military Appreciation Night (Saturday, July 5)

Margaritaville Night (Friday, July 11)

Bull Sharks Night (Saturday, July 12)

Peanuts: A Christmas in July Special (Friday, July 25)

Daddy-Daughter Night (Sunday, July 27)

Augtoberfest Night (Thursday, August 14)

Stranger Things Night (Friday, August 15)

Princess and Pirates Night (Sunday, August 17)

Truck Fest (Sunday, August 31)

College Night (Tuesday, September 9)

First Responders Appreciation Night presented by ServPro (Thursday, September 11)

State Fair Night presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch (Saturday, September 13)

Fan Appreciation Day presented by Primrose Schools of the Greater Triangle (Sunday, September 14)

Promotions are subject to change, and additional theme nights and promotions for the 2025 season will be announced on a later date. Single-game tickets for all 75 home dates are now available and can be purchased.

After beginning the 2025 campaign in Norfolk on Friday, March 28, the Bulls begin their home slate at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 1 with a six-game homestand versus the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Full-season and mini plan packages for the 2025 season are now available, and can be purchased at Durham Bulls.com or by calling 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.