Dunedin Wins First Playoff Game at Home Since 2011

September 14, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Tuesday night the Dunedin Blue Jays took a series lead against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels by a score of 6-4. It marked the first playoff win at TD Ballpark, and the first playoff win at home since 2011 against the Daytona Tortugas.

Rafael Sanchez gave a strong start for the pitching staff allowing two runs in 5.0 innings with three strikeouts. The big inning came early for the offense to give run support. Cade Doughty drove home the first run to tie the game at 1, a balk scored another, and a sacrifice fly by Estiven Machado wrapped up the 4-run first.

The back end of the bullpen continued its dominance as Conor Larkin pitched a clean 8th inning and Ben Baggett earned the save, making Thursday's game in Fort Myers a potential closeout game.

Devonte Brown powered the offense through the middle innings driving in two runs on the night, which resulted in the eventual winning runs.

Edisson Gonzalez takes the mound in Fort Myers on Thursday to try and finish off the 3-game series, and send the Dunedin Blue Jays to the championship series for the first time since 2017.

