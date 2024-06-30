Dunedin Takes Rain Shortened Series Finale

June 30, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







LAKELAND, FL - The Blue Jays collected a rain-shortened, five and a half inning, 5-0 win over Lakeland on Sunday afternoon at Joker Marchant Stadium to snap a four-game losing streak at the hands of the Flying Tigers.

James Kaprielian started the game for the Jays on rehab from AAA-Buffalo. The righty, who spent parts of the last four seasons with Oakland at the big league level, ran into trouble in the first inning, loading the bases with no outs. Kaprielian buckled down to strike out the next two batters, and then caught Kevin McGonigle attempting to steal home after the second strikeout to escape the jam.

The Blue Jays opened the scoring in the top of the third, as Nic Deschamps rolled a two-RBI single through the right side of the infield with two outs.

In the fourth, Dunedin tacked on two more runs. Robert Robertis opened the inning with a single, and came in to score on an RBI fielders' choice from Victor Arias. Arjun Nimmala followed with an RBI double to push the lead to 4-0.

Dunedin tacked on one more in the sixth, as Arias lined an RBI double to right to drive in Jean Joseph, making it 5-0.

Kaprielian finished his start with four innings, five strikeouts and five walks.

Yondrei Rojas worked a scoreless fifth inning for the Jays, and returned for the sixth, but only delivered four pitches before the game was delayed due to rain.

Following a delay of a little over an hour, the game was called complete.

Dunedin continues a nine-game in eight-day stretch tomorrow evening on the road at Clearwater, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30.

Fans can listen to the hometown call for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.