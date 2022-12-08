Dunedin Blue Jays Pat Skunda Named Florida State League Groundskeeper of the Year by Minor League Baseball

December 8, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - On December 7th, Pat Skunda received the Florida State League Groundskeeper of the Year Award presented by Minor League Baseball. This award is given to the best graded field in the Florida State League voted on by coaches and staff from each team in the league. Pat Skunda and his staff earned high remarks from all teams who visited TD Ballpark during the 2022 season with the field being regarded as Major League quality. Pat has also earned the honor four times for his work in the Gulf Coast League most recently winning in 2016.

Pat Skunda and his team work tirelessly to create the best playing surface not only in the Florida State League but all Minor League Baseball. The attention to detail given daily separates Pat and his team. Our grounds crew communicated effectively with all parties setting up good processes to get the field to its highest quality. Pat has been with the organization since 2004 becoming the Sports Turf Superintendent in 2010.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from December 8, 2022

Dunedin Blue Jays Pat Skunda Named Florida State League Groundskeeper of the Year by Minor League Baseball - Dunedin Blue Jays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.