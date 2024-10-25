Dunedin Blue Jays Hold Online Auction to Support Hurricane Relief

October 25, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL. - The Dunedin Blue Jays, Single-A Affiliate for the Toronto Blue Jays, are proud to launch an online charity auction to aid relief and rebuilding efforts in Dunedin and across the Pinellas County area. The proceeds will go to both local food pantry Dunedin Cares and the Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund.

The auction, which will run from October 25 to November 10, opened today at 10:00 a.m. EST. Items include game-used and autographed baseballs, bats, jerseys, and bobbleheads among other items donated by several major and minor league sports teams.

"We stand with our community here in Dunedin and Pinellas County, and we are so proud and grateful to be able to provide relief and support with the donations from many different clubs and teams," said Matt Woak, Assistant General Manager for the Dunedin Blue Jays. "Whether you were directly affected, know someone who was, or have been sending thoughts and prayers to our area, we look forward to seeing the community coming together over the next few weeks to support those affected by Helene and Milton. Thank you, fans!"

Dunedin Cares is a 501(c)3 organization that was formed to address food insecurity and provide essential support to those in need. Learn more and support here: Dunedin Cares Food Pantry | Client-Choice Pantry Serving Clearwater, Dunedin, & Palm Harbor

The Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund was created in response to the devastation from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. This community fund provides critical support to local organizations dedicated to helping and delivering assistance to our most vulnerable neighbors. Learn more and support here: Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund | Pinellas Community Foundation (pinellascf.org).

