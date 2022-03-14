Dunedin Blue Jays Announced 2022 Coaching Staff

March 14, 2022 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL- The Toronto Blue Jays have announced the on-field coaching staff for the Dunedin Blue Jays 2022 season. Donnie Murphy named Manager for the third consecutive season, last season with the Vancouver Canadians and 2020 with Dunedin before the season was canceled. Matt Young returns as the Dunedin Hitting Coach, for a third season, beginning in 2019. Pitching Coach Drew Hayes returns for his second season in Dunedin, holding the same position in 2021. The rest of the on-field staff is rounded out by Danny Canellas as the Position Coach, Taylor Hill as Bullpen Coach, and Max Glasser as Coaching Assistant. The on-field support staff sees Brandon Hammerstrom take over as Athletic Trainer, Roswell Del Rosario as Strength and Conditioning Coach, Geoff Stallman as Dietitian, Erika Monsalve as Mental Performance Coach, and Carlos Polanco as Technology Assistant.

Donnie Murphy manages Dunedin after being set to hold the same position in 2020. Murphy spent 2021 with High-A Vancouver. He led Vancouver to a 55-64 record. Prior to managing, Murphy served as the Hitting Coach in Dunedin for the 2018 season where two of his hitters finished top of the Florida State League for the batting title.

Matt Young returns to Dunedin serving as the Hitting Coach for the third consecutive season. Young's hitting instruction led to one of the best lineups in the Southeast League in 2021. The team hit 101 home runs with 581 RBI and a team OPS of .728. The team finished third in the Southeast League in runs scored (634), 4th in 2B (194), 4th in Total Bases (1432), and 4th in Slugging (.377).

Pitching Coach Drew Hayes is the other returning member of the 2021 staff. Hayes oversaw a pitching staff that started the first two months of the season with the third highest ERA (5.51), most hits allowed (412), and second most runs allowed (322). His pitching staff turned the corner in the final two months of the season with the 3rd best ERA (4.06), second most strikeouts (366), third best WHIP (1.33), and the 4th lowest hits allowed (256).

The Dunedin Blue Jays are the Low-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays and a member of the Low-A Southeast League. The Blue Jays open the 2022 season at home for a three-game series against the Bradenton Marauders at TD Ballpark beginning on Friday, April 8th.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from March 14, 2022

Dunedin Blue Jays Announced 2022 Coaching Staff - Dunedin Blue Jays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.