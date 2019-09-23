Duluth Huskies Welcome Two New Fall Interns

Duluth, Minn -- The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is very excited to welcome Ashley Vaughn and Zac Filipiak as a Marketing and Special Projects Social Media Intern. Even though their internship will be during the Huskies offseason, that doesn't mean the Huskies fans won't feel their presence.

Zac Filipiak is a senior at the University of Minnesota Duluth, majoring in Marketing. He is originally from Stillwater, MN, but Duluth has always been a part of Zac's life. Going to school in the area just made sense, "UMD was always my top choice for college."

Once he heard about the Duluth Huskies, Zac jumped at the opportunity to work with the team. "It sounded like a fantastic opportunity, so I reached out, interviewed, and got the job." The main reason for joining the Huskies was the atmosphere, "It's clear that everyone in the organization is serious about being successful, but it also appears to be a fun and laid-back environment."

As Zac knows, there will be challenges with this internship such as keeping things within budget. He knows the hard work will pay off as this "will open a lot of doors in the sports industry".

When asked to explain himself in one word, he mentioned 'reliable': "I will always show up and work hard."

Ashley Vaughn, born and raised in Fergus Falls, MN came to Duluth to finish her degree at UMD as a senior majoring in Communications with a minor in Marketing. She heard about the internship with the

Huskies and knew it would be a great fit as she grew up playing sports and loved the atmosphere. She joined the Duluth Huskies because "It was a great opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and an experience that I can take with me to my future career."

She acknowledges that there will be many challenges such as trying to increase game attendance. She believes "This internship will give me opportunities to do work that I will be doing in my career one day."

The simple fact of working in sports is a big excitement for Ashley, "I love the environment, working with a team and the competitive aspect of sports."

When asked to explain herself in one word she used 'eager'. "I am eager to work hard and be creative with the project, I am given and bring something new for the Huskies."

In this offseason, Huskies fans look forward to Zac and Ashley's great work and excitement for 2020 season. Also, don't forget to stay connected with the Huskies on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter along with all things baseball on their official website duluthhuskies.com.

