Duluth Huskies Proud to Announce Share the Glove Program

Duluth, Minn. -- The Duluth Huskies are proud to announce they will once again be a part of the Share the Glove Foundation, along with the other 21 teams of the Northwoods League. The foundation donates brand new Rawlings equipment to baseball and softball programs in the communities of each of the 22 teams.

This is a grant from the Northwoods League where eleven teams will be giving out baseball equipment and the other eleven will be giving out softball equipment. This year, the Huskies are giving baseball equipment and are looking for youth organizations that believe their kids have the passion, effort and drive for the sport.

The equipment includes a list of items such as helmets and gloves. The Huskies will have a special page on their website just for Share the Glove. On this page, there will be a full explanation of who is eligible, how to sign up, and what it all includes.

The Huskies pride themselves on being a part of the great community of Duluth and are eager for another chance to give back to the youth of the community. Also, don't forget to stay connected with the Huskies on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram along with the official website duluthhuskies.com.

