Duluth Huskies Partner up with Compudyne for Another Year

Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is excited to welcome back Compudyne, a leading provider of Security, Cloud, Managed, Network and Professional services for the 2019 season, as the Duluth Huskies official IT Solutions Provider. Compudyne is "thrilled to provide wifi for the Huskies again this year and for everyone that attends the games."

"It has all been so much fun! We love that we get to be part of the community, showcase our business and have a ton of fun in the process. It has been a great partnership," said Kaitlyn Vasko, Marketing and Vendor Relations Specialist at Compudyne.

Compudyne believes the field of technology is perpetually changing and is proud to support the Duluth Huskies to reach their technology goals.

They look forward to attending games and being a true part of the community. Working with the Huskies was a no brainer for Compudyne, as it has been a great fit with the values and atmosphere of both companies. "We value relationships above all else and part of that is actively being involved in our community," said Kaitlyn.

Compudyne would love to meet all the Huskies fans this 2019 season. If they are working a booth or serving beer at the Wade, come say hello.

The Huskies season is right around the corner as they open up their home season against the Eau Claire Express on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019. Until then, don't forget to stay connected with the Huskies on the official website duluthhuskies.com and on all social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

