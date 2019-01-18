Duluth Huskies Announce Tyger Pederson Has Accepted a Position with the Palm Beach Cardinals

Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is excited to announce, Head coach Tyger Pederson has accepted a position with the Palm Beach Cardinals to be their new Hitting coach.

Tyger led the Huskies to an impressive record of 47-25. Their regular season success continued into the postseason as they earned a birth in the Northwoods League World Series. Despite falling one win short of the ultimate prize, the impact of Tyger's aggressive brand of baseball could not be understated. His one season at the helm saw the Huskies improve by 15 wins.

"I'm definitely excited for this new opportunity", Tyger said when we reached out for comment. "I loved my time in Duluth. Everybody was 'Minnesota Nice' to me and my staff. The community was welcoming and the host families were great." Tyger thanked his players for working hard every day and adopting the aggressive style that brought so much success. "My summer in Duluth was one of the best summers of my life. It was my pleasure to deliver the brand of baseball they deserve."

Marcus Pointer has been appointed the new head coach of the Huskies, while retaining pitching coach duties.

"Obviously, I'm excited for the opportunity Greg Culver and ownership has given me", Marcus said, "this will be my first head coaching job. I'm familiar with the staff, and I fully intend to bring the same kind of winning culture that Tyger established". When asked about Tyger, Marcus said, "I've known Tyger for more than 15 years. He has the drive and ambition needed to succeed, so it was just a matter of time really. He's going to do well and give them his whole heart". Despite Tyger's departure, Stu Pederson will remain as the team's new hitting coach. "I've coached with Stu before. He was the hitting coach of the Anchorage Glacier Pilots in the Alaskan League while I was the pitching coach. He's a professional coach that takes great pride in forming players' swings".

Duluth Huskies owner Michael Rosenzweig said "while we're sad to have lost Tyger after one wildly successful season, it gives us great pride to know that he has advanced to the next stage in his career, something we all knew would happen." When asked about the upcoming season Rosenzweig said, "Marcus, Stu & Max will put on the field another great, competitive team of players for 2019."

The Huskies' season opens May 28th on the road in Thunder Bay and open home Sunday,June 2nd at 3:05 pm against the Eau Claire Express. Tickets are available now, please call the Huskies' front office at 218-786-9909 to reserve your seats now!

