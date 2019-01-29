Duluth Huskies Announce Returning Coach with a Different Title

Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is proud to welcome back for his second season with the Huskies and first season as Field Manager, Coach Marcus Pointer who had a very prosperous first season with the Huskies making it to the Northwoods League Championships. Coach Pointer is excited to come back and keep the positive momentum rolling.

To keep this positive momentum he really doesn't want to change much. With hoping the overall season does not change other than being more familiar with the Northwoods League's structure. This no changing theme continues into his coaching style with no planned changes. "I do believe the best coaches have the ability to change and adapt according to the situation." Which he as already shown that he can adapt to the situation with taking on the lead role so fast and close to the season. Along with adapting to the new position, he has some big goals for the season, "to have every player go home with the knowledge they never had before, an improved physical skill set, and a more complete mindset."

Where there are goals there are thoughts of what will be hard, and Coach Pointer discusses his thoughts, "The hardest thing every summer is having to send the guys home. We spend so much time together throughout summer that it really becomes like a family."

Coach Pointer has had a life full of baseball, from his father playing in the Major Leagues to himself playing from the age of five starting with T-ball going all the way through into college. Then adding on multiple years of coaching under his belt, you could say he really knows the sport. When asked why a pitching coach he stated "I was a pitcher myself, and most would consider my expertise to be in "pitching"." But as for an overall coach, he believes he can relate to the players with also bringing them new knowledge of the game and now being filling the field manager position he will show his skills of being able to relate to each player and their different positions.

When asked to explain himself as a coach in a phrase he mentioned developing. "I myself am still developing as a coach, and am always working to improve my coaching abilities. You can never have enough knowledge and I try to be a sponge and soak it all up. I also truly enjoy to see the development of a player and know that I had something to do with it." It is said a lot in sports that it comes full circle and that is exactly what coach Pointer has done and will continue to do with all of his players. He started playing because of the passion of the game and learned from those ahead of him. Now he can help these players continue their passion while teaching them things along the way.

The Huskies open up their home season on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 against the Eau Claire Express. In just a few short months baseball will be back at the Wade. Until then don't forget to stay connected with the Huskies on the official website duluthhuskies.com and on all social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

