Duke and Dame Joins as Sponsor

The Motor City Rockers welcome a new sponsor in Duke and Dame whiskey, known for creating a salted caramel whiskey.

Duke and Dame will be showcasing their salted caramel whiskey which is a perfect blend of sweetness and aged bourbon with corn whiskey during four Rockers home games for taste testing at a table inside Big Boy arena. Participants must be 21 years or older to participate.

Games Duke and Dame will be in attendance;

Saturday, Feb 10

Friday, Feb 23

Saturday, March 2

Saturday, April 13.

