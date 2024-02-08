Dance for Your Dessert

February 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







In partnership with Big Boy, the Motor City Rockers are promoting a "Dance for Your Dessert" promotion for the chance to win a free dessert and other promotions during Rockers home games.

Three kids will break out their best dance moves during a media timeout during home games. All winners will receive a free dessert provided by Big Boy.

Big Boy, a proud sponsor of the Motor City Rockers, is also participating in Chuck-A-Puck by providing a voucher for a Big Boy Burger, fry, and a drink. If a puck lands on the Big Boy banner during the second intermission Chuck-A-Puck contest, fans will receive a gift card to use at participating Big Boy locations.

Lastly, Big Boy combined with Fan Saves is offering a free entree on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays via Big Boys powerplay. When the Rockers score on a power play, fans can redeem a free entree on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays following the game the power play goal was scored at the Fraser location on Utica Road.

