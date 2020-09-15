Ducks to Host Kickball Tournament October 24

September 15, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks have teamed up with LI-Kick to host a Championship Kickball Tournament at Bethpage Ballpark, the home of the Ducks, on Saturday, October 24.

The tournament is open to all adults ages 18 and over. There will be a maximum of 10 teams in the tournament, and each must have at least six men and four women on the field at all times. Registration is $250 per team, or $25 per person for those who would like to participate but don't have a full team. To register, please CLICK HERE or visit LI-Kick.com and click the "Register Now" icon at the top of the page.

Gates to Bethpage Ballpark will open at 9:00 a.m. on October 24, with the tournament getting underway at 10:00. Pool play will take place throughout the morning and early afternoon, with each team guaranteed to play three games. The top four teams will then advance to the single-elimination playoffs to determine the tournament champion.

In addition to all the action on the field, LI-Kick will have a DJ in attendance, a festive fall photo backdrop for pictures, a roving photographer and more. Concession stands will also be open and selling food and beverages.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and have welcomed over 8 million fans during their 20 seasons of play. For further information, visit LIDucks.com.

About LI-Kick

LI-Kick is Long Island's premier provider of co-ed adult social sports. Their mission is to provide a fun and social experience for adults on Long Island. They pride themselves on offering strong recreational and competitive platforms for players to strengthen friendships and meet new people, all while playing a really fun game. Since 2013, over 11,000 people have played in an LI-Kick league. For more information, visit LI-Kick.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 15, 2020

Ducks to Host Kickball Tournament October 24 - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.