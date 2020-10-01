Ducks Host Food Distribution Event at Ballpark

October 1, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks teamed up with Island Harvest Food Bank and Scott's Miracle-Gro on Thursday to host a special food distribution at Bethpage Ballpark.

The event benefited approximately 400 residents of the Central Islip community and Long Island veterans who are struggling with food-insecurity because of the recent economic downturn and the coronavirus pandemic. Each family received one box filled with mixed shelf stable food as well as one box including produce, meats and cheeses.

Dozens of volunteers from Island Harvest and Scott's Miracle-Gro assisted in distributing items to those in need. Proper safety measures were implemented for all participants at the event, including the required wearing of facemasks and social distancing practices.

"Island Harvest has been dealing with food-insecurity for close to 30 years, but we're in the middle of a pandemic, and that changed the dynamic of food-insecurity on Long Island and across the United States," said Island Harvest President and CEO Randi Shubin Dresner. "We are honored and grateful to be able to be able to support our neighbors in need and thank everyone for their support."

The Island Harvest Coronavirus Emergency Response Center was activated on March 9, 2020. Since then, nearly all of the organization's programs and services have adapted to the changing needs of the community. Amid an unprecedented surge in demand for food assistance across Long Island, Island Harvest pivoted quickly to offer new and specialized food support while providing targeted services.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 1, 2020

Ducks Host Food Distribution Event at Ballpark - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.