DTR & Mickens Did 'Em Dirty

Published on May 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions YouTube Video







DTR with the escape act. Mickens with the finish. 57 YARDS.







United Football League Stories from May 8, 2026

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