Drone Light Show, Toilet Paper Night Highlight RiverDogs' 2025 Promo Schedule

February 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - On the field, the RiverDogs will start the 2025 season on the comeback trail, looking to win another Carolina League championship after falling just short of an unprecedented 4-peat last season. In its promotional schedule, released today, the team is similarly aiming to reclaim its position atop the league by making a big push to return to its tradition of fun and zany theme nights.

The RiverDogs' 66-game home schedule kicks off with Opening Night on Friday, April 4th, and continues all weekend long with games and gate giveaways on both Saturday and Sunday. The promotions then heat up heading into the summer, featuring the team's first ever post-game Drone Light Show (June 28), the return of the ever-popular Toilet Paper Night (May 31), and a can't-miss night celebrating the release of A Minecraft Movie (May 11), among many other nights.

A chronological list of highlights of the 2025 promotions calendar are listed below.

Save the Date

Opening Weekend, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley - April 4-6

When you open the season with three straight weekend home games, you must go big. The season will start with Opening Night on a Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union. The night will feature post-game fireworks and a magnet schedule giveaway for the first 2,000 fans. The team returns to action Saturday, when the first 1,000 fans in the ballpark will receive a limited-edition replica jersey giveaway, featuring "COMEBACKSZN," as the team begins its revenge tour to re-capture the Carolina League championship. Finally, the weekend concludes with a "comeback" yo-yo giveaway for the first 500 children age 12 or under on the season's first MUSC Family Sunday game, when kids also run the bases after the game and parking is free.

Fight Night - April 19

Look, we don't have championship ring to brag about this year, we get it. However, a boxing ring is another story. In partnership with Battle of the Bricks, The Joe will feature a large boxing ring in a return of a promotional favorite from 2022, Pillow Fight Night. This year's Fight Night will include interactive pillow fighting experiences for kids, a chance to challenge Charlie in the ring, a Pillow Fighting Championship showcase featuring local legend from our previous Pillow Fighting Night. Following the game, stick around for a live boxing match in the same ring!

Golf Night, presented by William Murray Golf - May 10

Tee time is 6:05 p.m. for this Saturday night celebrating the game of golf. We'll partner with William Murray Golf, the apparel company started by our Director of Fun and his brothers, to create an evening that is guaranteed to be below par (in the best way). This night will be headlined by a giveaway for the first 1,000 fans of a golfing gopher reminiscent of one of Mr. Murray's classic roles. The night will continue with golf games, trivia and prizes that will be a hit on the course.

A Minecraft Movie Night - May 11

There is no better way to celebrate Mother's Day than by coming to The Joe for a night celebrating the first-ever big screen adaptation of the best-selling video game of all time. Fans will receive a Minecraft RiverDogs giveaway and enter a ballpark transformed into the world of Minecraft, with Minecraft-themed games and activities throughout the night.

TP/Mischief Night - May 31

As part of Halfway to Halloween Week, Toilet Paper Night returns to The Joe. That's right, we'll mummify the ballpark after the game and give all fans a roll of toilet paper to TP the ballpark along with the team. This night will be full of practical jokes, pranks around the park and no good behavior. If you've never seen The Joe covered in toilet paper, it's a sight you won't want to miss.

Charlie's Not-So-Spooky Halloween: Princesses and Pirates Night - June 1

Halfway to Halloween Week concludes with princesses and pirates taking over the ballpark. We encourage kids to wear their favorite Halloween costume to the ballpark and join us for trick-or-treating and character meet-n-greets around the concourse.

Dino Night - June 14

When you walk through the gates on this Saturday evening, you won't remember if you came to The Joe or stepped inside Jurassic Park. With life-sized, realistic and animated dinosaurs located throughout the concourse, this night will feel like a step back in time. You may even witness a dinosaur hatching from an egg!

Carolina Day Post-Game Drone Light Show - June 28

Carolina Day is an annual celebration of the American victory over the British Royal Navy in the 1776 Battle of Sullivan's Island during the Revolutionary War. We'll spend Carolina Day in a battle of our own with the Lynchburg Hillcats kicking off the yearlong celebration of America's 250th birthday. Following the game, the RiverDogs will host Charleston's first-ever largescale drone light show, featuring 250 custom-choreographed LED drones performing above the ballpark.

Star Wars Night - June 29

A massive night for a ball game, this one is. Join us for a Star Wars celebration featuring special jerseys, light saber battles, character appearances, and more!

Margaritaville Night - July 12

We'll be wearing the most delicious jersey in baseball this evening with a cheeseburger in paradise theme. Lost saltshakers can be found at The Joe on Margaritaville night! Help us celebrate the life and legacy of former minority-owner, Jimmy Buffett, as we turn things tropical and enjoy island vibes all night long.

A Knight at The Joe - August 2

We understand that there is no renaissance festival in Charleston. No problem, we have you covered! The Joe will head back to medieval times as the team jousts with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Throughout the game, the two sides of the stadium will compete in contests to determine which of them has the most noble warriors. There will be turkey legs, cabbage throws, medieval costumes and more!

Weekly Promotions (Standard start times listed)

Tuesdays (7:05 p.m.) - Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea

We wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand! Kick off each homestand by enjoying RiverDogs baseball with your pup and enjoying our "twisted" take on fun games, drink specials and more. New this year, dogs will compete weekly to become the "Good Boy of the Night," and ultimately, we'll crown the "RiverDogs' Dog of the Year" at season's end.

Wednesdays (7:05 p.m.) - Wild Card Wednesday, presented by Wicked Weed

A special giveaway, a ticket offer you can't miss, or do we have something else up our sleeve...keep an eye out for a creative, new promotion each week.

Thursdays (7:05 p.m.) - Thirsty Thursday©, presented by Budweiser

DJs bring the beat and $1 beers (and the best happy hour deals in town) bring the party to the ballpark to help make the atmosphere on Thursdays at The Joe one of the best in all of Minor League Baseball. In addition to great drink specials and a nonstop party vibe, each Thursday will bring an exciting new theme, including Summer St. Patty's Day (May 15), Thirsty Halloween with Southern Screams (May 29) and Augtoberfest (August 28).

Fridays (7:05 p.m.) - Boeing Red Shirt Friday/Post-Game Fireworks, presented by REV Federal Credit Union

Enjoy the best fireworks show in the Lowcountry after every Friday game, each week set to a different musical theme. Be sure to wear red, just like the team on the field, in support of active and retired military members and their families.

Saturdays (6:05 p.m.) - Saturday Show at The Joe

Saturdays are the nights reserved for some of the largest promotions and theme nights of the year, often featuring giveaways, post-game entertainment and/or specialty jerseys.

Sundays (5:05 p.m., except July 13) - MUSC Health Family Sunday

The final game of the homestand is always centered around kids. From kid-themed trivia and promotions to the chance to run the bases after the game, Sundays are a great day for the whole family. Parking is also free and our MUSC Health Kids Club always has fun activities throughout the ballpark.

