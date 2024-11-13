Drive Staff Take Home League's Groundskeeper and Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Awards

November 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville, S.C. - The South Atlantic League, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, today announced the Greenville Drive's VP of Operations and Grounds Greg Burgess, and Visiting Clubhouse Manager Brian Masztak as the South Atlantic League's Head Groundskeeper of the Year and Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year, respectively.

"We're extremely proud of Greg and Brian," said Drive Owner and Chairman Craig Brown. "These two embody our commitment to excellence in all that we do here at Fluor Field, and their commitment to creating the best atmosphere in Minor League Baseball from the field conditions to hospitality is unmatched."

Burgess' award marks the seventh time he has been recognized by the South Atlantic League as Head Groundskeeper of the Year, previously taking home the award in 2022, 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, and 2008. Masztak, who joined the Drive prior to the 2024 season, earns his first award as the visiting clubhouse manager, a vital role for visiting teams in the South Atlantic League as most teams travel without their home clubhouse manager. The award also marks the first time in Drive history that the visiting clubhouse manager has earned the award.

Burgess, his Fluor Field grounds crew, and the Fluor Field playing surface earned a 9.81 rating for the 2024 season, the top mark in the league, marking the Drive as only one of two teams to earn above a 9-point rating.

"Greg will be the first to tell you that this award is really a team award earned alongside his grounds crew," said Drive Team President Jeff Brown. "Under his direction, he's found and led a group that's just as hard working and dedicated as he is and the results they produce together speak for themselves."

Masztak and the visiting clubhouse experience earned a 9.65 rating - marking Masztak and the Drive as again, one of only two teams and visiting managers to earn above a 9-point rating. The ratings, a season-long endeavor, were submitted by the league's visiting team managers, coaches, and trainers, as well as league umpires.

"Greg and Brian set the standard for the South Atlantic League in their respective fields," said Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. "Greg's professionalism and work ethic is league renowned and it's no surprise to us that he continues to collect these awards. When we hired Brian prior to the season, we knew we'd found someone who embodied the care and commitment to excellence in hospitality that we strive for. We're thrilled for him to be recognized by the teams around the league as the best in the business."

Mazstak's award marks the second time in two years that the Drive's clubhouse staff has been recognized throughout the league for their commitment, as Drive Home Clubhouse Manager Brady Andrews was named the Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year following the 2023 season.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from November 13, 2024

Drive Staff Take Home League's Groundskeeper and Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Awards - Greenville Drive

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.