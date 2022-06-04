Drive Lose Battle in Winston-Salem

Greenville, SC - After a tough battle, the Greenville Drive went down 4-3 to the Winston-Salem Dash. The Drive's Robert Kwiatkowski suffered the loss after he tossed for 1.2 innings and allowed five hits and two runs.

The first two innings were scoreless for both, but the Drive struck first off the bat of Matthew Lugo, who brought Tyler McDonough home.

The Dash answered with an Alsander Womack homerun in the third inning and another homerun from Womack in the fifth.

Greenville leveled the score with a Joe Davis single that brought Nicholas Northcutt home. The Drive then took the lead in the seventh inning when Lugo batted in Nick Decker.

The lead didn't hold for long. Winston-Salem scored twice in the seventh when Womack found the dish and Oscar Colas brought the winning run home.

The Drive will finish the series tomorrow at 1.

