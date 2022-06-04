Dash Sweep Twin Bill over Drive

June 4, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash swept both games of a doubleheader against Greenville, pushing their winning streak against the Drive to nine games.

After Thursday night's game was postponed due to rain, Greenville came out hot to start in the top of the third inning.

Ricardo Cubillan drew a leadoff walk and then stole second base to put himself in scoring position. Later in the inning with two outs, Matt Lugo doubled into the left field corner to plate Cubillan with the game's first run. The very next batter Nick Northcut fell behind 0-2 in the count, before he cracked a two run home run over the left field wall to put Greenville ahead 3-0.

The Drive got the bats rolling again in the fourth, beginning with a leadoff home run for Nick Decker**.* After a couple outs, Cubillan reached base on a single before a *Tyler McDonough** double brought him home, and the Drive pulled ahead 5-0.

Winston-Salem found a response in the home half of the fourth. Oscar Colas picked up a bloop single with one out ahead of Bryan Ramos. The Dash third baseman took strike one, then deposited the next offering over the high wall in center field. That two run home run cut the deficit to 5-2, but Winston-Salem wasn't done yet. A Luis Mieses walk and a Tyler Osik single put two men aboard for Harvin Mendoza**.** He rose to the occasion, going after the first pitch and knocking it into short right field to score Mieses from second base, and further cut into the Drive lead.

After a scoreless top half for Greenville, the Dash comeback efforts continued in the bottom of the fifth inning. Oscar Colas picked up a one out single, followed by a one-out walk from Ramos. Then, Tyler Osik smoked a double off the base of the wall in centerfield to drive in both Colas and Ramos, tying the game at 5-5.

On to the bottom of the seventh inning, the Dash got back-to-back-to-back singles from

Ivan Gonzalez**,** ââOscar Colas, and Bryan Ramos. That brought Mieses up with the bases loaded, he looked at a first-pitch strike, then changed the game with a towering grand slam out towards the Foothills Flight Deck in beyond the seats in right field. That put the Dash up 9-5, then Tyler Osik went back-to-back with Mieses on a solo home run, giving the Dash a 10-5 lead.

A scoreless eighth inning from Cooper Bradford and the same in the ninth from Vince Vanelle gave the Dash a 10-5 win in game one of a double header. Bradford was the official winner, Vanelle got the save, and Ryan Zeferjahn took the loss.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Winston-Salem manufactured a run in the bottom of the first. Duke Ellis walked, stole second base, then was given third base on a balk.

Moises Castillo was able to drive in Ellis with a ground out, as the Dash took a 1-0 lead.

Winston-Salem was able to push more runs across in the third inning, with a little good fortune.

Jason Matthews singled to open the frame, then Colas singled with two outs. A balk pushed them up 90 feet apiece, before Bryan Ramos lifted a fly ball down the right field line. A miscommunication in the Drive defense allowed that ball to drop in safely, and both Matthews and Colas scored.

Armed with a 3-0 lead now, Andrew Dalquist continued to stifle a potent Greenville lineup. The young righthander worked six scoreless innings, allowing four base hits, one walk, while striking out four Drive batters. Isaiah Carranza relieved him for the seventh inning, and he also fired a scoreless inning to lock down a 3-0 Dash win in seven innings. Dalquist got the win, Carranza earned a save, and Wyatt Olds was the losing pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.