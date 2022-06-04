Murray's Four Hits Lead BG in 10-3 Win on Saturday

Rome, Georgia- Tanner Murray had four hits and fell a homer shy of hitting for the cycle as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (30-19) won 10-3 against the Rome Braves (28-22) at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia on Saturday evening. The two teams will play the series finale on Sunday with a 1:00 PM CT first pitch.

The Hot Rods took a first inning lead against Braves starter Luis De Avila. Osleivis Basabe singled with one out and stole second, scoring when Kyle Manzardo reached on an error to make it a 1-0 game. Diego Infante lined a single to right-center and Manzardo went to third, but an errant throw to second trying to get Infante who was moving in behind Manzardo ended up in right field, allowing both runners to score. The error gave the Hot Rods a 3-0 lead.

Rome scored two runs in the bottom of the first, but the Hot Rods quickly got the lead back to two in the second. Alexander Ovalles and Michael Berglund led off the frame with walks and Basabe singled to right, scoring Ovalles to extend the BG lead to 4-2. In the third, Murray's one out triple was followed by Heriberto Hernandez singling home the fifth run of the game while Hernandez scored from first when Ronny Simon doubled to the wall in center, putting the Hot Rods up 6-2.

The Braves got a homer in the fourth to cut the Hot Rods lead to 6-3. BG responded and added another run in the fifth when Murray doubled off the wall in left-center and Hernandez singled to plate Murray and make it a 7-3 Hot Rods lead. BG added three more runs in the eighth, highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of Basabe to give Bowling Green a 10-3 advantage, going on to win by the same score.

Nathan Wiles threw 3.2 innings while allowing three runs on seven hits with a strikeout in a no-decision. Anthony Molina (5-0) earned the win after going 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits with a walk and a strikeout. Nomar Rojas threw the final 1.2 innings, striking out three in an otherwise perfect outing.

Notes: Murray has nine multi-hit games in 2022... He tied a career-high with four hits... It's the second time in his career he's accomplished the feat... Murray's four-hit effort is the fourth four-hit game for a Hot Rods hitter this season... BG scored double-digit runs for the sixth time this season...Basabe had his team-leading 12th multi-hit game of the year... Hernandez collected his eighth multi-hit effort of the season... Hernandez had three hits for the second time in 2022... It was also his eighth multi-RBI game this year... With 17 games left in the first half BG has a 1.5 game lead over the second-place Hickory Crawdads who won on Saturday... The Rome Braves fall 2.5 games back in the standings after Saturday's game... The Hot Rods and Braves will play the series finale on Sunday with a 1:00 PM CT first pitch... Bowling Green will send RH Logan Workman (1-1, 1.83) to the mound against Rome LH Lisandro Santos (1-3, 3.55)... Fans can listen to the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT beginning with the Hot Rods Warm-up Show at 4:45 PM CT... Fans can also listen via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com.

