Blue Rocks Pitchers Cool Hoppers' Bats

GREENSBORO â José Sánchez went 2-for-4 and broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run bloop single over the drawn-in infield in the eighth inning, helping the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 5-2 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers at First National Bank Field on Saturday night.

But it was Wilmington's pitchers who led the Blue Rocks, methodically stifling the Hoppers offense, combining for one walk and 12 strikeouts.

Abrahan Gutierrezï»¿@went 2-for-4 and drove in both Hoppers runs. He hit a 374-foot solo home run over the left-field fence in the sixth inning to tie the score 1-1. He delivered a sharp single off the glove of shortstop Jordy Barley in the eighth inning to drive in Yoyner Fajardo from second.

But that was all the offense the Hoppers could muster. They scratched out six hits in the game and could not bunch those hits.

The Hoppers went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Dariel Lopez and Ernny Ordonez both led off innings with doubles in the gaps, and both were left stranded.

Wilmington starter Michael Cuevas struck out seven and walked none in five strong innings. Carlos Romero (3-2) worked two innings of relief for the win. And when Luis Avilan got in a jam in the eighth, Tyler Yankosky came on and retired all four batters he faced to earn his third save.

Greensboro starter Nick Garcia pitched well, allowing one run on four hits and a walk in 5 â  innings, striking out five.

Jack Carey (2-4) relieved Garcia in the sixth inning and got a double-play grounder. But Carey gave up Sánchez's bloop hit and then a long sacrifice fly to take the loss.

NOTES

The Hoppers (21-28) have lost seven of their last nine games.

Right-hander Nick Garcia is 2-1 with a 3.79 ERA in 10 games this season. He's walked 18 and struck out 44 in 40 â  innings, holding opponents to a .203 batting average.

First baseman Jacob Gonzalez went 0-for-4 to snap a five-game hitting streak. Gonzalez has been one of the South Atlantic League's best players since his promotion from Class-A Bradenton on May 10. He has hit safely in 16 of 20 games since then, with eight multi-hit games. Gonzalez is 27-for-76 (.355) with four home runs and 11 RBIs.

Yoyner Fajardo also went 0-for-4. He has hit safely in 18 of 23 games played, with 10 multi-hit games. Fajardo is 29-for-87 and his .333 batting average would lead the Sally League if he had enough plate appearances to qualify.

Center fielder Hudson Head, a 21-year-old rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 20 prospect in Pittsburgh's farm system, sat out the game. Head was hit by a pitch in the leg Friday and lifted from that game. Head has hits in 16 of his last 19 games. He has reached base in 26 of his last 29 games.

