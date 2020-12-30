Drive-In Style Fireworks on New Year's Eve

December 30, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release







"The community needs something to enjoy and rally around and we are happy to be able to provide that," said Volcanoes' CEO Mickey Walker. "It's time to put 2020 behind us and look forward to 2021! We want to provide something Fun and safe for families to do and everyone loves fireworks!"

The Stadium's first-ever New Year's Eve Fireworks Show is set for Thursday, Dec. 31. Stadium gates will open at 7:30 p.m., show to begin 9 p.m. Space is LIMITED due to COVID-19 protocol. "We thought recognizing the 9:00pm ball drop on the East Coast with our Fireworks show would provide the best opportunity for families to enjoy the event," said Walker.

Tickets are available ($20 per vehicle), and need to be purchased in advance, online at http://le1.glitnirticketing.com/leticket/web/ev_list.php

At a Glance:

~ What: Drive-In Style Fireworks

~ Where: Volcanoes Stadium Keizer, Oregon

~ When: New Year's Eve Thursday, December 31 9am sharp (gates open 7:30pm)

~ Why?: Ring in the New Year with Family Fun

~ Must purchase In Advance Due to Covid-19 protocols Space is Limited

~ $20 per carload purchased in advance, online at http://le1.glitnirticketing.com/leticket/web/ev_list.php

For complete details go to volcanoesbaseball.com

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from December 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.