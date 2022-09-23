Drillers' Season Ends in Game Two Loss to Wind Surge

Tulsa, OK- The Tulsa Drillers 2022 season came to an end Thursday night with an 11-1 loss to Wichita at ONEOK Field. The victory gave the Wind Surge a two-game sweep of the best-of-three North Division playoff series. While the result ended the Drillers season, Wichita will advance to the Texas League Championship Series to face Frisco.

Leonel Valera slides into home plate to score the Drillers only run on Thursday night. (Rich Crimi)

"I feel bad for our guys, but give credit to Wichita. We got beat by a better ball club," said Tulsa manager Scott Hennessey. "But, we had guys see what it is going to take to win in the playoffs, and we will learn and get better from it."

Wichita's early damage in the game came from one spot in the lineup. Jair Camargo hit two home runs in his first two at-bats to account for Wichita's first four runs. In the first inning, a walk put Edouard Julien on base, and Camargo hit his first home run on a 3-0 count to give the Wind Surge an early 2-0 lead.

The Drillers responded with what was their only run of the night in the bottom of the first. With runners at first and second base, Andy Pages hit a pop-up in foul territory in front of the Drillers dugout that was caught by the first baseman Alex Isola. Leonel Valera quickly realized that home plate was not covered and tagged from third base and slid safely into home to bring the score to 2-1.

The Wind Surge then scored nine unanswered runs. Camargo hit his second home run in the third to put Wichita ahead 4-1. The four-run fifth began with a solo homer from DaShawn Keirsey, followed by an RBI single from Camargo and a two-RBI single from Isola, putting the Wind Surge up 8-1.

Wichita hit its fourth home run of the night in the eighth when Leobaldo Cabrera hit a two-run shot to put the Wind Surge up 10-1.

A bases-loaded double play in the ninth inning gave Wichita its final run of the night.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Tulsa now has a 16-14 playoff record in four post-season appearances under manager Scott Hennessey.

*The Drillers finished the 2022 campaign with an overall record of 69-69.

*Wichita hit eight home runs in the two games of the series.

*Tulsa left nine runners on base and was 0-7 with runners in scoring position.

*The Drillers starting pitcher, Nick Nastrini, worked 4.1 innings and allowed six runs on five hits and one walk, with five strikeouts.

*Tulsa used five pitchers out of the bullpen as Guillermo Zuniga and Emmet Sheehan each tossed a scoreless inning.

*The Wind Surge and RoughRiders will begin their best-of-three Texas League Championship series on Sunday, September 25, at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers 2023 season is slated to begin on Thursday, April 6 as the San Antonio Missions visit ONEOK Field for the first time since 2018. The two teams will face each other in a three-game series.

Memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now at TulsaDrillers.com or by calling 918-744-5901.

