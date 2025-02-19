Drillers Radio Broadcast Returning to AM 1430

February 19, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers and iHeartMedia today announced the continuation of a longtime partnership. All 138 of the Drillers games this season will again be broadcast live on 1430 The Buzz, Tulsa's Sports Station, marking the 39th straight year that an iHeart station has been home to Drillers baseball on radio.

This year will be the 20th straight season that AM 1430 has served as the radio home for the Drillers.

It was also announced that Dennis Higgins will return as the official Voice of the Drillers for his 16th season as the club's radio broadcaster.

Higgins, who was named the Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year in 2017, has over 30 years of broadcast experience, including time as a broadcaster in the major leagues with the San Francisco Giants.

All Drillers broadcasts this season on 1430 The Buzz will also be available on mobile devices through the official Minor League Baseball app and through the iHeart app.

1430 The Buzz is a 24-hour sports station that is an affiliate of Fox Sports Radio. It serves Tulsa and Northeast Oklahoma with programming that is headlined by The Dan Patrick Show and The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

The first Drillers broadcast this year will occur on Friday, April 4 with the season opener against Northwest Arkansas. First pitch on opening night is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field with the pregame show beginning 15 minutes earlier.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 19, 2025

Drillers Radio Broadcast Returning to AM 1430 - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.