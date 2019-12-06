Drillers Honored by Baseball America with Freitas Award

December 6, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







ONEOK Field, home of the Tulsa Drillers

(Tulsa Drillers) ONEOK Field, home of the Tulsa Drillers(Tulsa Drillers)

The Tulsa Drillers are receiving one of the top honors in Minor League Baseball. Baseball America announced today that the Drillers franchise has been named the 2019 Double-A recipient of the prestigious Bob Freitas Award. The award will be officially presented during next week's Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego.

The Freitas Awards are presented annually to the top franchises in each of the four levels of Minor League Baseball to honor clubs that show sustained excellence in the business of professional baseball. The awards are named after longtime minor league baseball ambassador Bob Freitas.

It marks the fourth time that the Drillers organization has been honored with the Freitas Award. The club also won the award in 1992, 2005 and 2013. The Drillers become the first franchise at any level to be honored four times. The Freitas Award was first given out by Baseball America following the 1989 season.

In 2019, the Drillers completed their tenth season in downtown Tulsa at ONEOK Field and attracted the sixth-highest attendance total in the 100-plus years of professional baseball in the city. In those ten seasons at ONEOK Field, total attendance for Drillers games has topped over 3.8 million fans.

On the field, the Drillers have enjoyed historic success after becoming an affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. Under manager Scott Hennessey, they made their third straight appearance in the Texas League Championship Series this season, marking only the third time that a Tulsa team has made three straight title-series appearances.

The Tulsa Oilers accomplished the feat from 1962-1964 while as an affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, and from 1948-1950 while partnered with the Cincinnati Reds.

