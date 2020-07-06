Drillers Home for 3 Games, July 7-9

The Tulsa Drillers are back home on Tuesday, July 7 to open another short, three-game homestand in the Texas Collegiate League. The Drillers will face off against the Amarillo Sod Squad in the series that will run through Thursday, July 9. Promotional highlights for this homestand include the first $2 Tuesday of the season, Paws and $3 White Claws and Thirsty Thursday. The 2020 Drillers TCL season in presented by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

A complete rundown of the homestand is below.

The Drillers return to Tulsa coming off a winning series in Texarkana, as they took two of three games from the Twins. USC's Jamal O'Guinn had a big series for the Drillers, hitting two home runs and driving in five runs during the three games.

Drillers pitching also continued to shine. Tulsa's pitching staff currently leads the TCL with 86 strikeouts, 23 more than the second-highest team. Guinn's USC teammate John Beller and OSU's Bryce Osmond highlight the pitching staff. Neither has allowed a run in six innings each this season, while Beller has recorded eight strikeouts, Osmond has recorded 12.

The Drillers currently have a 4-2 record and are tied for first place in the TCL North Division.

Tickets for the second homestand and all games this season are available at the stadium ticket office (918-744-5901), but fans are encouraged to buy their tickets online.

Tuesday, July 7 . . . vs. Amarillo Sod Squad (7:00 PM) - Gates will open at 5:45 PM for Season Members and at 6:15 PM for all others

$2 Tuesday

$2 Tuesday returns for the first time in 2020. Come to ONEOK Field and enjoy $2 General Admission Lawn Tickets. Fans can also purchase $2 select concession items such as: hot dogs, 16oz Pepsi, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and bags of popcorn. In addition, Mazzio's Go Pizzas will be $2 off. Busch Light will also be only $2 per serving, but only from 6-8 pm. $2 Tuesday is brought to you by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 Works for You and 97.5 KMOD.

Wednesday, July 8 . . . vs. Amarillo Sod Squad (7:00 PM) - Gates will open at 5:45 PM for Season Members and at 6:15 PM for all others

PAWS & $3 WHITE CLAWS

One of our most popular promotions has a new name for 2020. Bark in the Park is even better and is now called Paws & $3 White Claws! It's your chance to bring your furry friend to the game as all dogs will be admitted free through the Oil Derrick and First Base Entrances with proof of proper vaccination and shot records. Dogs will be allowed in the grass berms in both left and right fields and in the Budweiser Terrace. In addition, fans ages 21 and over will be able to enjoy White Claws for only $3 per serving. It's courtesy of City Vet Hospital, City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, 2 Works for You and 106.1 The Twister.

Thursday, July 2 . . . vs. Amarillo Sod Squad (7:00 PM) - Gates will open at 5:45 PM for Season Members and at 6:15 PM for all others

THRSTY THURSDAY

The homestand concludes with the first Thirsty Thursday of the season. Fans can enjoy $2 sodas, and fans ages 21 and over can get Miller Light and Coors Banquet beers for only $2 per serving. The Drillers series finale is brought to you by FOX23, 103.3 The Eagle, News 102.3 & AM740 KRMG.

