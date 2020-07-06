Cane Cutters come up short, swept in San Antonio

San Antonio, TX - After the Cane Cutters dropped the first two games of the series on their first road trip of the season, Acadiana returned to Wolff Stadium trying to salvage the series finale.

The Cutters would start out fast, as Trace Henry led off the game with a single and immediately swiped second base to set up an RBI single from Champ Artigues to put Acadiana on the board first.

However, the lead would be short lived, as the Chanclas struck back quickly off three straight singles from Jordan Thompson, Ryan Flores, and Kyte McDonald in the bottom of the inning. A four-pitch walk would follow to tie the ballgame at one apiece. A wild pitch would bring another run home, and finally a Grant Smith basehit capped off a three- run bottom of the first.

The game would stay locked at that score until the third inning when Acadiana would slice into the San Antonio advantage. Trace Henry would be plunked by a pitch to start off the frame, and with one out Zavier Moore would step to the plate and launch a double to bring home the Cutters' second run of the game and make the score 3-2.

Cutters starter Cam Barlow would toss 4+ innings while surrendering eight hits and three earned runs. He also walked two and fanned four in his second outing of the summer. He would be relieved by Hayden Johns in the fifth who would go two scoreless out of the bullpen.

For the next three innings, the score would stay the same, as hits came at a premium through the middle innings of the series finale. Acadiana was able to once again break through in the top of the seventh inning to tie the ball game after Artigues walked and reached scoring position off a wild pitch.

Another wild pitch would send Artigues to third base. Then, Billy Garrity blooped an RBI single to left to knock in Artigues and knot the game at three all.

Blake Marshall would be the final man out of the Cutters bullpen and would wind up taking the loss. San Antonio would load the bases and took the lead back in the bottom of the seventh off an error from first baseman Zavier Moore that allowed the Chanclas' Jordan Thompson to come home and give San Antonio a 4-3 lead. In the eighth, the Chanclas would put the final nail in the Cutters' coffin, tacking on two more insurance runs to make the game 6-3 that would wind up going final.

Acadiana will be back at Fabacher Field next Tuesday, July 7, to host San Antonio for another three-game series. It's 2 Buck Tuesday; all hot dogs, peanuts, slushies and Powerades will be priced at $2.

All home games will begin at 7:00pm and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. All TCL games this summer can be streamed on TCL-TV at https://tcl- tv.vewbie.com/. For information on tickets, promotions, advertising, and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team's website at www.canecuttersbaseball.com, or call the Cane Cutters office at (337)451-6582.

