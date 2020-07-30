Drillers Blanked 2-0 by Sod Dogs

AMARILLO, TX - The Tulsa Drillers continued their fight for a Texas Collegiate League playoff berth Thursday night as they squared off in the rubber match of the three-game series with the Amarillo Sod Dogs. The finale produced a pitcher's duel and the Drillers bats were silenced in a 2-0 shutout loss to the Dogs. With the win, the Sod Dogs claimed the series two games to one and remained in the race for a postseason berth.

The loss for the Drillers, combined with a Frisco win, moved the RoughRiders in front of Tulsa for the final playoff spot in the TCL's North Division with only three games remaining in the regular season.

Amarillo posted the only runs of the game in the third inning. After a single and two walks loaded the bases for the Sod Dogs, a single by Enrique Porchas drove in the only two runs of the game.

Tulsa relief pitcher Adam Tulloch did a great job to keep the Drillers in the game pitching 4.1 scoreless innings while only giving up one hit.

The Drillers were limited to just three hits but left eight runners stranded, including two at third base.

TULSA HITTERS: The Drillers bats were shut down early as Amarillo held Tulsa hitless through the first six innings.

Alec Sanchez, Clay Owens and Max Hewitt claimed the only hits for the Drillers.

TULSA PITCHERS: Tulsa Starter Kale Davis was charged with his first loss of the season after going 3.2 innings and giving up the 2 runs.

Tulloch had his longest outing of the season, going 4.1 innings with seven strikeouts.

UP NEXT: The Drillers continue their week-long stay in Amarillo on Friday with game one of a three-game set against the Sod Squad. First pitch at Amarillo's Hodgetown is set for 7:05 p.m.

All three games in the series can be viewed online with a subscription to TCL-TV.

The starting pitchers for Friday's opener are scheduled to be:

Tulsa - RHP Bryce Osmond (1-0, 2.16 ERA)

Amarillo Sod Squad - TBD

