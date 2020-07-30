Acadiana Drops Series Finale to Generals

Victoria, Texas - The Acadiana Cane Cutters fell 6-4 in the series finale to the Victoria Generals Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.

Peyton Lejeune (LSUE) hit 2-for-4 with three RBI, including a solo home run that put the Cane Cutters on the board in the top of the fourth inning. Zavier Moore (Southern) led off the sixth with a solo bomb of his own to put Acadiana up 3-1 after Ethan Lege (Delgado CC) scored in the previous inning thanks to a single by Lejeune. Caleb Hill (Nicholls State) scored the Cutters final run on a Lejeune sac fly in the top of the seventh.

The Generals tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the seventh then added two more in the eighth to claim the lead. Acadiana was unable to rally.

Ma'Khail Hilliard (LSU) started for the Cane Cutters on the mound, throwing 6.1 innings, allowing three (earned) runs on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Nicholas Judice (ULM) took over to close out the seventh and begin the eighth, giving up three (earned) runs on four hits with a strikeout. Matt Adams (Southern Miss) closed out the eighth with only a walk and a strikeout.

The Cane Cuttera return home to close out the season at Fabacher, hosting the Texarkana Twins in a three-game set. Friday, July 31 will be the Krewe of Carnival de Rio Mardi Gras Night with the Cane Cutters. All home games will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. All Texas Collegiate League games this summer can be streamed on TCL-TV at https://tcl-tv.vewbie.com/. For more information on tickets, promotions, advertising and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team's website at canecuttersbaseball.com , or call the Cane Cutters front office at (337) 451-6582.

