Drillers and Naturals Rained out Wednesday Afternoon

June 8, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Wednesday afternoon's game at ONEOK Field between the Tulsa Drillers and Northwest Arkansas Naturals was postponed by rain. Heavy thunderstorms that hit the downtown Tulsa area Wednesday morning left the playing field saturated.

The game will now be played on Thursday (June 9) as part of a doubleheader. The first game will start at 5:00 p.m. with stadium gates opening at 4:30 p.m. with one ticket good for both games.

The first 1,000 fans to enter on Thursday will receive Drillers T-Shirts courtesy of Reach Clothing, My41 and 97.5 KMOD. It will also be a Thirsty Thursday with soft drinks and servings of Coors Light and Miller Lite on sale for just $2 per serving. White Claws will be available for just $3 each and Blue Moons for only $4 each.

Tickets for the rained out game are redeemable for like tickets for any other game this season, based on availability.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Naturals will resume their six-game series with a doubleheader on Thursday. It will consist of two seven-inning games with game one starting at 5:00 p.m. The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

NW Arkansas - LHP Dante Biasi (4-0, 4.19 ERA) & LHP Anthony Veneziano (1-4, 7.54 ERA)

Tulsa - LHP John Rooney (2-2, 5.40 ERA) & RHP Landon Knack (1-3, 4.26 ERA)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 8, 2022

Drillers and Naturals Rained out Wednesday Afternoon - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.