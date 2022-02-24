Drew Ward Returns to RedHawks in 2022

FARGO, N.D. â - As the weather has been frigidly cold this past week, the RedHawks bats just got hotter as 2020 American Association All-Star infielder Drew Ward was re-signed to the club on Thursday.

In his first season with the RedHawks, Ward batted .335 with 14 doubles, 17 home runs, 45 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 57 games.

He finished the season ranked first in batting average (.335), total bases (138) and extra-base hits (31); second in home runs and on-base percentage (.407) in the league. He currently ranks third on the RedHawks all-time single season record for on-base + slugging percentage (1.040), behind Darryl Motley (1.091 - '96) and Jesse Hoorelbeke (1.057 - '06).

Following the 2020 season, the Detroit Tigers signed Ward and assigned him to the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A) in 2021, where he played in 78 games and had 66 hits, 16 home runs and 54 RBI with a .784 OPS.

The Leedy Okla. native was drafted out of high school by the Washington Nationals in the 3rd round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft and has played the past seven seasons in the Nationals farm system. Ward, 25, played in eight games during spring training for Washington in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the MLB and cancelled the MiLB season

The 2022 American Association Season will start on Friday, May 13th with the RedHawks traveling north of the border to take on the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Shaw Park. After a three-game series in Winnipeg, the RedHawks head to Kansas City and Cleburne before heading home to take on the Milwaukee Milkmen at Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday, May 24th at 6:30pm.

