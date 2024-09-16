Dream Lives on for World Cup Dad Zach Duke with USA Invite

September 16, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), who will host the indoor clash between the United States and Mexico on September 29, today announced Zach Duke of viral online fame has accepted an invitation to play in the match. Duke's participation in the historic rivalry marks a major milestone for the 36-year-old Indiana native, who is a former NCAA Division 1 football player with Virginia's Liberty University and had no background in soccer until he challenged himself to master it in early 2023.

At the time suffering from a lack of greater vision for his life, Duke has since lost 30 pounds and built a large social media following based on his impressive body transformation and on-field progress.

20 months ago, in committing to becoming an ace with the ball at his feet, Zach Duke raised the stakes by telling his family he was aiming for a nomination to the U.S. men's national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While the goal is a lofty one, to be sure, the father of five and 12-year husband to wife Megan purposely aimed high to inspire his children and teach them that it's never too late to dream big. In the meeting with El Tri, he looks to gain crucial experience as his sights are set on earning a contract with a pro indoor team during the upcoming MASL combine, slated for October 26 to 29 in Oceanside, California.

Duke, whose Christian faith is a constant companion in all he does, has already turned heads with some unlikely accomplishments. After initially working on his fitness and the most basic soccer skills, he joined a local co-ed team and then a high-level amateur side. To the surprise of the former football wide receiver, his public journey was noticed by Brazilian professional club Nacional, which invited him to join for training and league play.

As Duke continued to document his exploits on Instagram - including his South American adventure - he was offered a spot on the Hoosier Army squad that entered the 2024 edition of The Soccer Tournament (TST) back in June.

Having been held twice in Cary, North Carolina, TST is a prestigious 7v7 competition that features numerous domestic and international teams boasting many professional indoor players alongside recently retired stars of the outdoor game. Among the headliners of this year's stacked TST were such legends as Portugal's Nani and Argentina's Sergio Agüero. Several Empire Strykers standouts also participated in the high-stakes event, with a total of four making the knockout stages.

In a field of 48 sides, Hoosier Army advanced all the way to the semifinals, where Duke and company fell 3-1 to eventual champion La Bombanera. As a late add-on to a highly cohesive team, the relative soccer novice impressed enough to earn himself a chance to represent his country in Ontario. Against Mexico, he will continue his Cinderella story by battling alongside former MLS greats Brek Shea and Marcelo Sarvas and against FIFA World Cup veterans Marco Fabián and Miguel Ponce.

"It's truly surreal to have been selected for this game," said the dedicated husband and father. "To say it's a dream come true would be an understatement. I accept this incredible opportunity with great honor and pride, knowing that this moment is not just for me but for everyone who has supported me along the way - my family, my community, and everyone who believes in this journey. I will take the field with gratitude, confidence, the hunger to learn, and the commitment to being the best teammate I can be."

Zach Duke and his fellow Americans take on El Tri at Ontario's Toyota Arena on September 29. Tickets are available exclusively on Ticketmaster and are valid for both the men's game and the women's game earlier that day.

